The states of Arkansas and Oklahoma recently introduced legislation that correctly defines drag shows as “adult entertainment,” preventing appearances everywhere except private adult clubs.
Anyone who attended the protest of the show at the Sunrise Theater last December will agree this is great news that should be heeded by our own legislature. Sen. McInnis and Rep. Moss, please follow the lead of these two states and pass similar laws here.
Our county commissioners should consider a resolution in support of this, in addition to other meaningful resolutions defending the unborn and the state constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.
While they are at it, our elected officials should finally get serious about closing our state border to illegal aliens, deporting those who are here now, and prosecuting all who employ them.
Lastly, our representatives need to terminate forever the state’s terrible “renewable energy portfolio” forcing us to pay for expensive, unstable solar and wind power, consuming vast acreage that should be used for growing food for humans and livestock.
Kent Misegades
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
0-5 Kent. back to the minors.
John Misiaszek
