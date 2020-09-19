Mr. Woodward’s poorly advised letter of Sept. 13 is not surprising as he displays signs in his yard that say “Socialism Distancing” and “Unmask Tyranny.” Politicizing a virus that has killed almost 200,000 citizens is sad indeed.

I would hope that we not disdain the advice from competent doctors and health care professionals who recommend we use a mask to protect others with whom we may come into contact; that we use hand sanitizer or wash our hands for germ reduction; and that we try our best to stay 6 feet apart.

Connie Kretchmar

Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(1) comment

Ken Owens

Mr. Woodward is detached from reality. Psychotic Trump Supporters need to listen to Olivia Troye and understand that she is “the bodycam for what is/was going on in the West Wing.”

Report Add Reply

