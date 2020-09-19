Mr. Woodward’s poorly advised letter of Sept. 13 is not surprising as he displays signs in his yard that say “Socialism Distancing” and “Unmask Tyranny.” Politicizing a virus that has killed almost 200,000 citizens is sad indeed.
I would hope that we not disdain the advice from competent doctors and health care professionals who recommend we use a mask to protect others with whom we may come into contact; that we use hand sanitizer or wash our hands for germ reduction; and that we try our best to stay 6 feet apart.
Connie Kretchmar
Pinehurst
Mr. Woodward is detached from reality. Psychotic Trump Supporters need to listen to Olivia Troye and understand that she is “the bodycam for what is/was going on in the West Wing.”
