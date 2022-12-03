Connie Lovell’s second piece in The Pilot recently deals with a young man named “Brian” and his experience with drugs. In a section on drug abuse, we find this remarkable statement: “Another contributing factor to rampant drug abuse is the social acceptance of chemicals to modify or correct medical or physical ailments. Consider Adderall … commonly prescribed for attention deficit and hyperactivity disorders. This drug is an amphetamine blend with a list of 25 known side effects that require medical attention.”
I sincerely hope that no parent of a child diagnosed with ADHD will be dissuaded by Lovell from following their doctor’s advice to try one of the several drugs, Adderall being one of the most common, that have been found to help children and adults with ADHD.
Drs. Hallowell and Ratey, who have been treating and writing about ADHD patients for 30 years, have found that after receiving a diagnosis of ADHD from a properly trained psychologist, the single most effective treatment is likely to be one of these drugs.
Their latest book states, “As long as medications are prescribed and taken properly, they afford by far the most immediate and effective benefit of any treatment there is: they are a hugely valuable tool in our therapeutic toolkit.”
And directly refuting Lovell’s inference, they state, “Teens who have ADHD and are not treated are five to 10 times more likely to become addicted to substances.”
Perry Youngblood
Pinehurst
