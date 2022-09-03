I saw that Duke Energy has started its storm prep. As a long-suffering resident of Lakeview Drive in Whispering Pines, they can’t start too soon.
I’d like to make a modest proposal: Given its history of frequent power outages, Lakeview Drive should have a dedicated Duke Energy truck and a local tree company pre-positioned on our street before any hurricanes or heavy storms arrive.
We have lived on Lakeview Drive for 22 years. In our experience, it appears that our power outages are not only the most frequent in Whispering Pines (and perhaps Moore County), but also the last to get fixed. During one of the latest hurricanes, I was told that there were eight separate places on our street where fallen trees or limbs knocked down power lines. Gee, is that a lot?
The reason Lakeview Drive suffers so many outages is that it is nearly 1.5 miles long, so simply by being a long street raises the probabilities. But a big factor is that there are numerous undeveloped lots, especially on the north side of the street. These obviously contain many crowded pine trees. And when the street was cut through the sloping terrain, this had to disturb the root structure of the trees on the north side.
I see the government is giving people a $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric vehicle. Maybe those on Lakeview Drive deserve at least a generator.
Jack Jakucyk, Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
