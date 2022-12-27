The House of Representatives’ Jan. 6 Committee is generating much publicity and not without controversy.
A life-long member of the Republican Party, I served for years as an aide to a Republican senator, a member of the U.S. Senate GOP leadership, and ended my public service in Washington as a political appointee in the Nixon administration. During my time on Capitol Hill, I was privileged to work twice from offices in the historic U.S. Capitol.
The mob occupation of the Capitol on Jan. 6 was an unfortunate, sad and disgusting event instigated by the outgoing president of the United States, Donald Trump. There can be no escaping the fact that the ill-conceived invasion was encouraged, condoned and perpetuated by the then lame-duck “leader” of our constitutional democracy. In no way can or should Trump’s actions that day be regarded as acceptable or redeemable.
Some members of the Republican Party have criticized the Jan. 6 Committee as being a partisan undertaking focused on attempting to undermine public support for returning Trump to office in 2024. There is no question that the Committee’s formation and purpose was and is highly partisan and that many issues, such as the readiness of Capitol security, may be minimized or ignored.
But, to my mind, the focus on Trump, however characterized and regarded, is entirely appropriate and justified.
Though many of his policy initiatives can be applauded, much of his personal conduct as president was embarrassing and un-presidential. Mr. Trump does not deserve to be considered a serious candidate for president in 2024, or ever again.
Republicans must find a better person to serve as party leader and presidential candidate in 2024. The right person returns the reins of government to the Republican Party; the wrong person does not.
Peter Holmes
Southern Pines
