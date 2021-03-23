Great article on the lack of housing supply in Moore County. As a Moore County native, I really hope our leaders focus on growth. However, it needs to be smart, sustainable growth near existing infrastructure and infill areas.
Growing in the rural part of the county isn’t sustainable either in services or traffic issues. Making smart growth choices will be the only way to grow and maintain character.
Encouraging more businesses and small scale retail will also help to keep the community near. Everyone wants to work, live and play near the same area, but rising home prices and job scarcity can make that difficult.
There are a lot of great things about this county and all of the communities within it, and I hope others get to enjoy it also.
Tucker McKenzie
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
