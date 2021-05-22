School board member Robert Levy prefers a paradigm of a “color blind” society. While that is a worthwhile goal, we must not be blind to the real disadvantages faced by our Black neighbors. They represent 12.6 percent of our population but 35 percent of those living in poverty.

Studies have shown that growing up in poverty adversely impacts education achievement, health and employment. Education achievement is the path to equal footing. A good starting point would be finishing high school.

The school board was correct to restore the teaching assistant positions. They should be retained when the COVID-19 money is gone. All our children need to be at grade-level in reading by the end of third grade.

The transition from third to fourth grade is critical. That is when students go from learning to read to reading to learn. The Annie Casey Foundation has found that children not at grade level by the end of third grade are four times more likely to drop out. If they are living in poverty, those numbers are doubled.

With the assistants in place, the goal should be that all children are at grade-level by the end of third grade. This is a commitment that benefits all children since it is “color blind.”

We need a commitment to help all our students to finish high school, which would be a great step to improve the quality of life for everyone in the county.

To paraphrase Teddy Roosevelt, “This county will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in.”

Robert E. Logan

Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

