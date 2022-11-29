In North Carolina, children from 7 to 16 are required by law to go to school. Public schools are also required to offer transportation for students to and from school.
But recently, a bus driver shortage has been spreading throughout the nation. Some of the drivers who left when COVID struck never returned, and the ones who did return are now stretched thin.
As a student who takes the bus, I have witnessed how this transportation problem affects my education and the education of my peers. Students start their day by waiting outside in the unpredictable North Carolina weather, sometimes for a bus to be late or to not arrive at all. Then, at the end of the school day, some students have to wait for quite a while just to come home, or, if there is no driver that day for their route, to find alternative transportation home.
I’ve watched as students arrive late to class, missing valuable instructional time, and I have felt the energy leave my body as I realized I would have to extend my school day for an hour or two or more, since I suddenly didn’t have a ride home.
In worst cases, bus drivers cancel on short notice, which forces students to find a ride from their friends or be stuck. It’s a system that creates very tiring days and is a nuisance to everyone involved.
Hopefully it will be a priority for Moore County Schools to do what it takes to attract and retain bus drivers so that this kind of thing stops happening.
Grayce Castellanos
Aberdeen
