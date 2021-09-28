I have to take issue with all the crazy ways that Marvin Covault thinks we can improve our education system. He would start by doing away with the Department of Education, which shows a complete ignorance of the very important work being done there. Check out the website to learn more about it. They are addressing the challenges we face and they are reaching out to help our communities.
Covault then proposes an even worse idea: decentralizing education to the states and school districts. Let everyone decide for themselves what education children should have — how did that work out with COVID? Fifty different plans, fifty different results. States that are filled with white supremacists are already trying to eliminate mention of our history of racism and demand that America’s role in history shall only reflect greatness.
He wants more charter schools. Do we really want our tax dollars to be handed over to for-profit companies to educate our children? Never mind if they want to sprinkle in some religious ideology, let’s release them from having to take kids who may have challenges, or who do not conform to their view of self identity.
And last, and least brilliant, curb the teachers unions. Why would we want those teachers to exercise power over education?
If you want better education, fund it. Reduce class size. Expand the school day to 5 p.m. Pay teachers more, require advanced degrees to teach advanced classes. Restore the arts, upgrade the science labs, give kids E-tablets they can take home, and expand our internet infrastructure to reach them. And while you are at it, feed them a healthy lunch.
And don’t listen to a one-star general who wants to turn out young adults the way the Army turns out soldiers.
Galen Miller
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
