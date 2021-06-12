It was 1986 and my first visit to Pinehurst. I lived in Florida at the time and, with three of my best golf buddies, rented a van and headed to Pinehurst.
I really believe in the old saying “first impressions last a lifetime,” and I vividly remember driving into the resort in our rental van and immediately being impressed with the beautiful landscaping, giant longleaf pines, the tennis complex with clay courts that looked like it had been there forever, the curious-looking lawn bowl courts and the iconic golf clubhouse.
I recall that most of the conversation on the trip to Pinehurst was about the rich golf history, about Donald Ross, and playing his masterpiece, the famous Pinehurst No. 2, not really about pine trees, tennis courts and croquet. We did play No. 2 with caddies, and it was a very memorable golf experience, but that “first impression” really set the stage.
Fast forward 35 years to the present, I read that there are plans to build a USGA campus and a new 38-room hotel on the resort property, possibly necessitating paving over the tennis court complex to allow for more parking.
While I think the new addition of the USGA and new hotel are wonderful developments that will benefit the resort and entire community, I wonder if something will be lost to that “first impression” that I remember from 35 years ago if things change too much.
Isn’t there some way for the Village Council and Resort management to work together to preserve both the tennis complex, croquet courts and beautiful landscaping, all as part of the main resort campus, while still accommodating the new construction? I sure hope so.
Phil Wiggins
Pinehurst
