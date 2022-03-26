“The great news is this is a one-time infusion of a significant amount of money into our local government from the federal government.”
A University of North Carolina professor of public law and government is on the record expressing delight that Uncle Sam is sending another $19.5 million to Moore County under the guise of “COVID-19 relief.”
How is this great news?
Is it great news for small businesses crippled by unconstitutional lockdowns who will not see a dime? The reality is that these funds will disappear into the ether, just another round of graft using taxpayers’ money. Our money.
The promise of these funds handcuffed the Moore County Board of Health during much of the past two years. The federal government decreed that local boards of health would adhere exclusively to CDC guidelines to establish virus policies. Any deviation would threaten to shut down the cash pipeline.
The direct consequence was a county school board dictated to by the Board of Health, unable to default to common sense and unwilling to heed the will of parents/taxpayers on masking and quarantining requirements.
Federal funds cannot undo the damage of misguided policies that hindered educational growth and inflicted untold emotional stress on those least vulnerable to the virus.
Steve Woodward, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
