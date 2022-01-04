The recent column in praise of Faye Dasen upon her retirement was a joy to read and applaud, as we were well served over so many years by Faye in The Pilot. We want to add our thanks to her for telling our stories so well, how we work to give the annual full horticultural scholarship to SCC, our Pinehurst village plantings, many village beautification projects and our friendships.
We will miss her easy manner, dedication to high standards and availability. We wish her many joyful days of retirement with God’s blessings.
Sheila Van Dyke, Pinehurst Garden Club
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.