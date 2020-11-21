In Tyler Painter’s column opposing Trump’s “Most Favored Nation” drug plan, he undercuts his own argument.
Using Canada as the example of the danger of setting drug price controls, he states that the Canadians have access to about half the cancer drugs (Canada’s choice) that we currently have available, suggesting the same would happen here (after Big Pharma cuts research). Really?
He concludes by saying that, “If there are health care improvements to be made, let’s develop homegrown, American solutions that ensure the free market competition and robust innovation that have made us the global leader in medical science.”
It would appear that Mr. Painter doesn’t understand the meaning of the “Most Favored Nation” clause, which, simply put, denotes that all nations are treated equally. This would certainly benefit the people of the United States, who have been subsidizing the cost of pharmaceuticals for the rest of the world for far too long. Some people would call this “free market competition.”
Ed Gunther
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
