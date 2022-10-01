Mike Jones’ brilliant and counter-intuitive observations about the Traffic Circle have moved me to offer my support with a third grade “parable.”
My third-graders regularly used task analysis, analogies and brainstorming to attack real-world problems. The Traffic Circle fits the “jump rope” model just fine. Picture two students turning a jump rope with a line of students waiting to “run in.” It takes courage to run in on a rapidly turning rope, but even beginners will dare to run in when the rope-turners slow to a moderate, consistent pace. If the next person in line is reluctant to run in because the pace is too fast, the waiting line will just get longer, while the waiters get frustrated.
But with a properly turned rope, the line keeps moving and everyone is happy. In Mr. Jones’ model, when cars in the circle reduce speed to 20 (or even 25), merging cars will be less fearful and will enter the circle safely and efficiently.
Many times, I have reduced speed just slightly on the circle and seen motorists “make their move” to enter. With a speed limit of 35 on Midland Road, is it even reasonable to think we can maintain 35 on the Traffic Circle, with its constant curve? Human nature makes this slow-down solution idealistic, because people prefer to zoom through and get where they’re going.
This would depend on cooperation and patience, which are also qualities we stressed in third grade. And “cooperative driving” makes a nice corollary to “defensive driving.” What a shock if we could all get there faster by going slower.
Ken Loyd
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
