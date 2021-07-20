Despite disappointment that the Moore County School Board voted to sell the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust only approximately 4 acres of the Southern Pines Primary School site, I remain hopeful that future negotiations will lead to the trust obtaining the entire site.
The area of West Southern Pines has long been denied the rights and services afforded adjacent areas. It is time for our community to support the plan that West Southern Pines has to revitalize itself. In turn, we all will benefit.
Economic prosperity will follow, as will increased availability of cultural experiences and appreciation of African American history. The sale of the entire site to the trust will also exhibit wise stewardship of Moore County Schools assets and demonstrate a spirit of cooperation and long-term gain, while honoring the intent of the original purchasers of the property decades ago and forging bonds of relationship throughout disparate groups.
Nancy Borel Ellis
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
