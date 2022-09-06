The Peter Principle certainly seems to apply to the current administration, especially with respect to oil and gasoline markets.
Prices were inevitably going to rise as the federal government took regulatory steps and made bully pulpit proclamations intended to undermine and disrupt oil market mechanics. Despite the Biden administration’s demands to expand oil production, no business leader could convince their board or secure bank financing.
Mr Biden’s recents letter to major oil company executives is duplicitous, given its attack on “big oil” and claiming high gas prices are due to business greed. Add to this the insults leveled at the Saudis, which pushed them toward China’s orbit and brought deaf ears to U.S. requests to supply more oil.
Finally, the Russian invasion of Ukraine may have been avoided if the president would have acted diplomatically early on as leader of the free world, rather than calling Mr. Putin a killer just after taking office.
Joe Biden as the moderate, experienced, reliable candidate was clearly a fictional campaign narrative.
Scott Stanley
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
