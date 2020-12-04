Nick Lasala’s theory on building virus immunity, while interesting, leaves me with some questions.
First, if we expose all the “healthy” individuals to the virus and thereby eventually eliminate the virus, what about all the vulnerable people that he suggests we protect? Who’s going to protect them if all the healthy individuals have the virus?
Second, what do we do when the second or third wave of the virus morphs into something new, such as we currently experience with the flu viruses? When that occurs will all the healthy individuals be forced to suffer through another round of the sickness with the expected death toll?
Third, our experience to date has given us nearly a quarter of a million deaths in the United States by just leaving the virus alone. Who determines the next group to die, and what’s an acceptable number?
The “let it run its course” concept will certainly find support in the believers of the Malthusian theory that, unchecked, the population will eventually run the Earth out of food and natural resources. By winnowing the populations of the world with unchecked disease we certainly should extend earth’s lifespan if there’s anyone left to enjoy it.
It seems to me, to quote Dr. Fauci, “let’s follow the science,” and not the anti-vaxxers is the best solution to our problem.
Kenneth Burditt, Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
