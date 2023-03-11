This is in response to a letter that appeared in the Feb. 15 edition of The Pilot titled “A Union Bailout.” Let’s start with some facts as opposed to hyperbole.
First, the funds provided to shore up an underfunded pension plan were provided for in a bill passed by Congress last year and granted by the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp. The Central States Pension fund of the Teamsters is underfunded for several reasons. Granted, it probably has not been managed well over the years. But with more members of this and other unions retiring earlier, the current level of contributions does not adequately cover the costs of those retirements. The same holds true for Social Security. We certainly took care of banks and other corporate entities during the last recession and the pandemic.
Keep in mind that this will benefit workers in nearly every state of the country, including 11,700 workers in North Carolina.
As for the writer’s comments about “$80 billion to the IRS,” keep in mind this was to allow the agency to hire additional agents and staff to replace those who will leave the service over the next 10 years. Yes, there would be more agents, and yes their job is to make sure everyone complies with the law. Is that a problem? It reduces our debt by $114 billion by collecting taxes that are due under current law.
But, the first thing the Republican House did was to repeal this provision of law, thereby increasing our debt by $114 billion. That legislation is going nowhere, however, just another example of the House majority taking care of higher income earners.
Increasing the debt is what leads to national insolvency, not collecting taxes that are due under the law.
Jim Hart
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
