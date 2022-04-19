Growing up in the 1940s and 50s in the rural town of Vass, I was somewhat insulated from the real world. I heard the F-bomb for the first time when I was a teenager. I was an adult before I heard it from a female. It was just not part of the regular vocabulary in my circle, even in college.
I waited two years to see and hear David Feherty. He was barely onstage before he dropped the first F-bomb and it continued on a regular basis after that. You cannot watch a movie or read a fiction novel or listen to a comedian without that word dominating.
Now, I’m not a prude and confess to dropping a couple in my adult life (golf course, quietly). But, the people I hang with do not use that word to make any kind of point.
And what is the point? Does saying the word make the story funnier, or a movie situation more serious, or just what? I cannot see that it makes any conversation better.
I urge the real world to think about it and see if it makes whatever you have to say better for saying it. Try a paragraph with it and then the same without it. Has it helped? I don’t think so. I’m old enough to think it just makes you seem crude. Elvis almost said, “Don’t be crude.”
George Griffin, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Great point. To keep profanity from one’s lips, keep it out of your ears and head. Avoid people, books, music, movies, etc. that use profanity. WCPE and K-Love is all we listen to these days, an oasis in a vulgar world. We rarely watch a movie made after 1965, when profanity became commonplace in Hollywood. The old warning today rings true: only the stupid use profanity as their vocabulary is limited. Note to the military folks : the great General Omar Bradley was critical of his staff using profanity, including Patton. It did not prevent Bradley from becoming a five star.
