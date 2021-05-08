As a non-partisan political organization, the League of Women Voters of Moore County advocates for voters and democracy.
Recently, the League provided education in support of having our legislators draw fair district maps based on the 2020 census figures. In kicking off “Dynamic Dialogues on Democracy,” we wish to thank Ben Benton and three of his sophomore students from the Pinecrest High School debate team for delivering a well-researched, informative and engaging forum on various formats for creating fair districts.
This was followed by a “Driving the Change” car caravan through Southern Pines escorted by the Southern Pines Police Department. Our deepest gratitude to those Southern Pines police who helped make this a safe and successful event.
We appreciate both of these joint efforts in educating our community about fair districts and no more gerrymandering.
Jean Emery and Joan Matula, co-presidents
League of Women Voters of Moore County
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.