On Saturday, May 7, a group of area citizens held the first- ever School Choice Expo at the Pinehurst Village Hall. Nearly two dozen education providers were represented, and a number of local experts spoke on topics such as life skills education, the politics of school choice, how parents in Apex built their own world-class schools, and how to enter careers without college.
Judging from what I learned from exhibitors, nearly all have expanding enrollments and are planning on increasing their capacities. A few new schools are also in the pipeline for our area.
A special treat was to see the remarkable young ladies from the Rubies Girls’ Club, an outstanding private school based in Aberdeen that has restored a vital home economics education with a biblical worldview.
The School Choice Expo is great news for Sandhills families and the best area teachers looking for better employment opportunities. Kudos to the organizers for their hard work required to make this happen. I look forward to attending the next such event. “A rising tide raises all ships.”
Kent Misegades
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.