Congratulations to the Carthage Board of Commissioners on the approval of the Magnolia Hill project.
Given the stated range of rent and the median household income, I’m curious about the difference in thought process for the Board of Commissioners and those whose yard signs say they love Carthage in the approval of this project versus the rejection of the assisted income apartment project, proposed in July last year.
Given the need for affordable housing to retain teachers and others in public service of all our residents, I am eager to hear how the commissioners will address affordable housing in the land-use plan update, currently underway, especially given the apparent shift in voting bloc away from the historic and business districts and rural areas toward density centered around N.C. 22.
Christopher Sweet, Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page:https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
