Years ago, working as a medical general practitioner I got a call from a patient — unmarried — asking where she could go for an abortion. I asked her to come into the office, gave her some pro-life literature and we talked.
Nine months later, “Franklin“ was brought in for well-baby check, and as the mother and I looked at each other across the exam table we both knew that her noble decision — to face public embarrassment, medical expenses, interruption of her employment — was so right, both for the child, and for their present and future experiences of profound joyful love between parent and child.
Humanity at its finest.
In recent decades, there has been considerable emphasis on various “rights.”
We see on the news various signs carried by angry people — some accompanied by insults and obscenities.
I suggest another banner behind which all of us — young and old, Republican or or Democrat — can proudly march: "My body, my responsibility."
Frank Hyatt
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.