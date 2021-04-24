Jack Smalley’s letter of March 28 missed the mark. My original letter was precipitated when noting President Joe Biden’s previous statement that use of Executive Orders was the equivalent of being a dictator compared to what he did once in office. He issued a bunch.
Smalley’s letter went into the Executive Order history of prior presidents, which is only germane if you examine what they said about using Executive Orders. That is why I avoided that aspect.
Smalley noted that, for the first two years of the Trump presidency, he had Republican control of the House and Senate. Is that not what Biden has now? Why does Biden use Executive Orders at all with that logic?
Bob Zschoche
Whispering Pines
