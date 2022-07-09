Great work should be acknowledged. On behalf of the Lakeview Condominium Homeowners Association, its board of administrators and from me personally, the Pinehurst Fire Department, Police Department and Moore County Emergency Medical Services deserve kudos for the response to a recent emergency in our community.
On Sunday evening, July 3, at about 6:30 p.m., a call was placed to 911 by a young resident who reported a fire at one of our buildings.
The response from the village of Pinehurst emergency services team was immediate and comprehensive. All three disciplines arrived within minutes of the initial call, quickly extinguished the flames and tended to anyone needing medical attention.
Given that most of the buildings are over 50 years old, and considering similar recent events at other local communities, the situation could have been much worse.
Another very positive aspect of this tragedy was the overwhelming support that other Lakeview owners provided to the victims who were affected by the fire. One resident even kicked down the door of a property where the occupant did not seem to be aware the rear of her unit was on fire.
In this environment of political divisiveness and negativity, it is reassuring that, in a time of need, a community came together to create a positive outcome.
Once again, thank you to the village of Pinehurst emergency services teams for your speedy response and commitment to service. We are lucky to have you there for us.
Raymond J. Hughes
President, Lakeview
Condominium HOA
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
