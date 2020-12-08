Recently a family member experienced some alarming symptoms and physical signs, for which I took her to the ER of our local Moore County hospital.
She was attended promptly, and seen by the ER physician Dr. Lewis, who, in addition to being a Southern gentleman, was as expert as any ER doctor I’ve known: ordering appropriate lab work and X-rays. He rendered an indicated treatment and respectfully explained to us his thoughts. She was admitted, received appropriate treatment and two days later was discharged much improved.
I was struck by the unfailing kindness and courtesy from everyone we encountered here in those two days, from Dr. Lewis to the nurses, X-ray and lab techs, even the janitor.
After 53 years of practicing primary care and ER work in several hospitals in California, South Carolina and Virginia, I believe that the degree of technical competence at Moore Regional Hospital is as good as any, while it exceeds all others in providing that ingredient so often helpful in healing: human kindness.
Dr. Frank Hyatt
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
