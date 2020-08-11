A recent column provided a list of items we should consider before voting for president this year. Was the handling of the pandemic virus listed? No.
How about a collapsing economy that has seen 45 million people lose their jobs? No.
What about a health care delivery system that is in dire need of revamping? No.
Were the issues of racial equality, climate change, the need for improvement of this nation’s infrastructure even thought of? No, no and no.
Instead, the column suggested we focus on such crucial matters as special interest money, simplified legislation, allowing the president to introduce legislation and the need for something referred to as “pure legislation.” Really?
We were told we should vote for the candidate who wants to limit special interest money to politicians and their campaigns. Fact: Both individual and political action committee (PAC) contributions are and have been limited over four decades. Not only are these contributions limited, but every one of them must be reported to the Federal Elections Commission.
Let’s see examples of how this special interest money “flows into the pockets of these politicians.” Or might the writer support eliminating all the political financial support military contractors give to politicians who, in turn, vote on increased military spending?
Regarding “simplified legislation,” the voluminous Affordable Care Act (ACA) was cited as a bill that should have been much shorter and easier to understand. To begin with, this is an exception to the rule. Fact: The overwhelming number of bills introduced in a Congress are relatively short and concise.
However, when you have a bill, like the ACA, that amends so many portions of so many previous laws, all of which have to be specifically cited — not to mention groundbreaking provisions that are new — it does make the bill very long.
As for allowing the president to propose, author and introduce legislation? Fact: A president cannot do this. Why? Because he is not a member of Congress. The legislative branch is a separate but equal branch of government, and the president cannot play the role of congressman or senator.
The same is true for Congress. For example, it cannot negotiate treaties on behalf of the United States. Doing so is an expressed right of the president.
Regarding support for a line-item veto by the president which would allow that person to strike any single provision of a bill once passed by the Congress, a 1998 Supreme Court decision said a line-item veto violates the separation of powers clause of the Constitution.
Again, a line-item veto would be a blatant disregard for the most basic tenant of our government — the separation of powers — and make the presidency much more powerful than the Congress.
Perhaps most significant is the column’s support of a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution or at the very least, passage of a balanced budget every year by the Congress. While most everyone would like to see our federal budget in balance, let us make sure we understand what would first be necessary.
Even if achieved over many years, a balanced budget, or even just lower annual deficits, can only be achieved with a combination of both spending cuts and tax increases. The cuts would have to be across the board and include entitlements like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and veterans’ benefits, as well as annual appropriations for items like our military and funds that support every single government agency.
Likewise, taxes would have to increase across the board for both individuals and corporations. It would be difficult to find many senior citizens who would support having their Social Security or Medicare benefits reduced, or veterans who would give up some of their medical care.
How many businesses, corporations and individuals — the so-called “special-interest groups” — would rally behind efforts to have their taxes raised? And how many voters would support candidates for Congress who advocated these cuts and tax increases?
This is not to say that some progress cannot be made on this important issue, but it does take political courage and a very understanding public, both of which, regretfully, are in short supply today.
Before voting, perhaps we should consider supporting a candidate, particularly for president, who has demonstrated leadership and not shied away from responsibility; a candidate who does not have a record of lying; one who treats everyone with respect; who has a proven record of improving health care; who is not afraid to make the tough choices and takes responsibility for them; and who is a president for all the people, not just a political base.
Just a thought, of course.
Jim Hart, of Pinehurst, spent 38 years in Washington, D.C., as a lobbyist and chief of staff to four U.S. congressmen.
