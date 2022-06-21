When will owners of electric vehicles start paying their share for our highway infrastructure?
Wear and tear of roads, bridges, etc., is directly proportional to the weight of a vehicle. Electric vehicles are heavier than many gas-powered vehicles. For instance, a Tesla X weighs 5,400 pounds, compared to a Hummer H3 at 5,000 pounds or a Toyota Camry at 3,200 pounds.
The Tesla owner ought to be paying at least as much annually as a Hummer owner. At a nominal 15,000 miles per year, combined EPA mileage of 20 mpg for the Hummer, and a total federal and state tax rate of 56.9 cents per gallon, that bill would come to $427 per year, trivial for those who can afford a Tesla.
If you drive an electric vehicle, scale your bill by the car’s empty weight. To be accurate, one would need to know the average driving weight and mileage per year, but the $427 would be a good start.
Note, too, that electric vehicles indirectly consume primarily coal and natural gas. Those resources make up 55 percent of total electricity production in our state, the other main source being nuclear at 32 percent. An electric vehicle is still a fossil fuel-dependent car.
Kent Misegades
West End
