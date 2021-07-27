In response to the proposed state history curriculum and Sen.Phil Berger’s quote,”But students should not be forced to adopt an ideology that is separate and distinct from history,” I would add “as we have learned it” to the end of his sentence.
Over many years, American students have learned a version of history which makes European colonizers the heroes of the story. With research, we can find versions of history which include flaws in our government and tell the story of Americans of different races, including those Indigenous peoples the colonizers dispossessed of their tribal lands and those Africans who were brought here against their will as enslaved people.
Those of us who descend from those colonizing Europeans need not feel guilty. We do need to tell everyone’s story to validate history and to ensure that inhumane behaviors will not be repeated.
Susan Mocsny Thomas
Pinehurst
