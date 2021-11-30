The “ethics matter” will only be “closed” after the Village Council clarifies its code and sanctions Mayor John Strickland for defaming Kevin Drum suspiciously close to Election Day.
I’m sure that, by “living as if they are on duty as elected officials regardless of where they are or what they are doing,” the 2010 council meant members must treat citizens who offer opinions on village issues during business or social encounters with the same respect as at official meetings.
I’m equally sure they didn’t mean that no council member may ever express disapproval or anger to a citizen who has done something wrong. By that standard, no human is qualified to serve on Pinehurst’s Village Council.
What seems to have been lost in the discussion is that Mr. Drum was questioning actions that, as the former principal officer of a different local association, I would call patently wrong and, if deliberate, unethical.
Also lost is that Mr. Drum was initially polite, and his emails became harsh only after his concerns were ignored, then dismissed. He also apologized for their tone despite that his indignation was righteous.
Kevin Drum did nothing unethical.
Nina Renaud
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.