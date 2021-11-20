I am writing in response to The Pilot’s Nov. 14 editorial regarding issues related to the Pinehurst Village Council and its Code of Ethics.
While the editorial accurately identified the facts associated with these Code of Ethics concerns, it incorrectly suggested that the council intentionally prolonged related discussions due to recent elections and had not yet completed its work.
We circulated supporting documents to all council members in advance of our Oct. 12 meeting. The council was prepared to act on these concerns at that meeting. However, we were asked to delay taking action so that affected members could prepare responses.
Continued discussion was therefore scheduled for the Oct. 26 agenda, and at that meeting one member chose to read a statement and one did not. The council was again prepared to close this matter.
So, based on the comments from Oct. 12 and 26, I read concluding statements into the record. In summary, the statements indicated my understanding that the consensus of the Pinehurst Village Council was that we strongly disapproved of the behavior of the respective council members and we do not expect that similar behavior will be repeated in the future.
The Pinehurst Village Council considers these Code of Ethics matters to be closed and has moved on to other business responsibilities.
John C. Strickland
Mayor, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.