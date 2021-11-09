I am writing to you regarding the Oct. 12 Pinehurst Village Council meeting. I watched it at the request of my long time friend Kevin Drum. In full disclosure, I have known Kevin and his family for over 40 years. We graduated from high school together in 1978. Kevin is a close friend. He is also our neighbor in the village.
There is an ethical crisis on the Village Council, and it has been created and perpetuated by Mayor John Strickland, Judy Davis and Jane Hogeman. On Oct. 12, they deployed their scheme and ambushed fellow council members Lydia Boesch and Kevin at a public hearing.
If you go to the video of the meeting, at about 2 hours and 30 minutes, you will hear Hogeman confess that she met in private with Strickland and Davis and planned to ambush Boesch and Drum at the council meeting. They even went as far as to collaborate as a group to draft written reprimands, in advance of “the hearing,” in advance of any “evidence” being brought forth, and before hearing their responses. The verdict was in before the hearing was held.
Why would the three conspirators exclude Kevin Drum from any meeting or discussion about Boesch? Shouldn’t Drum, as a fellow member of the Village Council, be included if there are ethical concerns about another member?
Why was Boesch not included in the meetings and discussions about Drum’s emails to the Pinehurst Business Partners? It is obviously because the three conspirators were working in concert against both Boesch and Drum.
It is clear that there is corruption on the Village Council and it begins with Mayor Strickland and includes his cohorts, Davis and Hogeman. They must resign.
Gregory Bryant, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
