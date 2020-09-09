Have you even thought about what could happen when you are told by the government that you cannot go fishing today? Or forget the golf course, it’s off limits for you? Or, your job is not essential, we will reassign another for you?
The above conditions are not applicable today. But beware. The time and place of these government policies can be very near.
Whether you are a Republican, Democrat, independent or not registered, you are facing a danger. As this country slips toward a blurred and vague socialized government in Washington, your very basic freedoms are being eroded.
A.L. Capel, Troy
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Worse, as the virus hysteria has demonstrated, many, many in our midst are willing to yield personal freedom to cling to the presumption that only government can keep them safe. This thinking is un-American, at best.
