To the readers who complained about the gentleman at the post office not wearing a mask, we had asked him why he wasn’t wearing one and he stated he had a health condition from the military. The post office has given him a special permission not to wear the mask.
I also wanted to comment on all the political signs that are still being displayed during this holiday season. It’s been a tough political year, but it’s over and the signs should come down as they are just not visually pleasing during this holiday season.
Christmas should be about love, caring and understanding for peace at this time of year. Hope everyone has a great Christmas and New Year. Stay safe and well.
Michael F. Edwards
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
