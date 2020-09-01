For those of you who are Jeopardy fans, I would highly encourage you to shop local and pick up a copy of Alex Trebek’s new book, “The Answer Is…”
The book opens Alex up to reveal so much more than what our nightly get-together allows. He’s a decent man who represents everything that is good in life.
Whether you love “Jeopardy” or not, do yourselves a favor: Shop local and enjoy the read to discover what is truly important and relevant during these interesting and challenging times.
Geoffrey Spence
Pinehurst
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.