In a recent edition of The Pilot, columnist Nick Lasala wrote an article about Tri South Builders’ intent to develop a new housing division on land bordering Union Church Road. He gave a detailed and informative explanation about a land use plan, carefully drafted by Moore County, that was made to ensure that the land in question does not violate this plan to “preserve and protect the county’s rural agricultural nature.”
My husband and I drove through this rural countryside to see the area for ourselves. While there is much farmland currently under cultivation, it seems that farmers themselves have been willing to sell their land for other land use purposes.
The reasons may include retirement, loss of earnings, a desire to move or others, but the point is that such land has not been forcefully taken away.
We also saw many individual homes and a few housing developments that have large acreage and are beautifully maintained. Also interspersed through the area are old and dilapidated buildings like a former gas station, tobacco sheds, run-down homes and abandoned cars. Not all is a rural paradise.
There are people in these areas who cannot afford newer homes and cars and have lived on these lands for a long time, and they should not be ejected to make way for newer land use purposes. But abandoned eyesores and sometimes dangerous litter should not be overlooked, either.
Enforce the land use plans for builders, and enforce old laws or craft new ones for existing residents that “preserve and protect the county’s rural agricultural nature.”
Cheryl Mensch
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
A little over 2 years ago the commissioners were going to clamp down on those dilapidated, run down structures throughout the county. Then the pandemic hit and that initiative had apparently been abandoned. It's time to return and address the problem.
John Misiaszek
