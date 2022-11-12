I write in response to The Pilot’s Oct. 2 editorial about short-term rental regulation. There has been a lot of hand wringing in Pinehurst about how to approach short-term rentals. The debate has pitted neighbor against neighbor, led to hours-long meetings and even caught the attention of national organizations (like mine) because of its implications for property rights nationwide.
Unfortunately, the debate does not just focus on using zoning to stop future rentals. Some Pinehurst residents want the Village Council to shut down existing, legally operating short-term rentals. But there’s a problem with that approach: The Village Council lacks the power to do that.
Perhaps that truism can unify those looking for a path forward. After all, there are some basic things that we should all agree on. One of those is the principle that no government — federal, state, or local — has the authority to violate basic constitutional protections. Those protections of course exist to safeguard life, liberty and (yes) property.
Government action that transforms a legal use into an illegal one violates property rights. It upends the settled expectations of those who followed the rules — only to see a basic property right wiped away through a legislative stroke of a pen. The council’s consideration of a strategy that would do just that, not surprisingly, therefore rests on extremely shaky legal and constitutional footing. That is why the village should not do it.
There is another option. Enforce the ordinances already on the books. Concerns about trash accumulation, loud gatherings and parking are legitimate. Hence why the village already regulates them. But eliminating all short-term rentals sweeps too broadly.
Regulations should ensure that properties are well-maintained and their residents non-disruptive. Banning people because they are so-called “strangers” takes it too far.
Ari Bargil
Arlington, Va.
