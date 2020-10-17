I have had the pleasure of getting to know Judge Tiffany Bartholomew over the past several years, and am writing to endorse her candidacy for District Court judge.
Tiffany currently sits as a District Court judge, representing the people of Hoke and Moore counties. Before taking the bench, she was a career prosecutor in North Carolina and Georgia. As an assistant district attorney in Moore County, she prosecuted domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse cases. An accomplished lawyer in the courtroom, she successfully tried hundreds of cases, and has never had a case overturned by the Court of Appeals.
Judge Tiffany has remained committed to the principle of “Equal Justice Under Law.” She knows the law and applies it fairly to the cases before her. Every person who appears in her courtroom is treated with respect and given the opportunity to be heard.
Tiffany is a certified criminal law instructor with experience and a strong background in domestic violence, child maltreatment, and juvenile delinquency cases, and she worked tirelessly to establish the Moore County Child Advocacy Center, so that child victims of abuse and neglect now have a local place where they can receive comprehensive medical and therapeutic services.
Judge Tiffany should be retained as a District Court judge. She is an inspirational woman who is dedicated to the community she serves. She is a fair and highly qualified judge, and is significantly more experienced and competent to serve on the bench than her opponent.
Lynn Hancock
Pinehurst
