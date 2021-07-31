On July 12 the Moore County school board passed 143 pages of policy revisions. In doing so, the board effectively banned much of the teaching of science, social studies and English.
The nondiscrimination policy itself is useless and unenforceable but it does make it nearly impossible to teach subjects like environmental protection, evolution, colonialism or the Civil War. In fact, if charter schools were required to play by the same rules it would prohibit them from “promoting” the existence of God, the Ten Commandments or the teachings of Jesus.
Our school board passed this massive rewrite of policy to inhibit the non-existent creep of “CRT” into social studies standards. In doing so, they created a series of unintended consequences that will have teachers fearing for their jobs when teaching the existing curricula.
Read ’em and weep because the end is near for public education in Moore County.
Lowell Simon
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
The exodus started a long time ago. Home school enrollment jumped from 3% to 11% in just two years. All charter and private schools are expanding rapidly as government school enrollment drops. This is great news for the best teachers as they now have more employment options. Competition is the only thing that can save government schools - a rising tide raises all ships.
