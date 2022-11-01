I want to thank The Pilot editorial for stating the truths about our elections being fair and without fraud. Why do people want to believe there is fraud just because their party lost?
It is very unsettling when they refuse to believe the facts because it doesn’t go along with their beliefs. When belief starts, rational thought ends. People who believe the last election was stolen may not realize that Mr. Trump created an entire department to make sure that would not happen. When Mr. Trump was told, by the director of that department, that no fraud had been found and that they were some of the fairest elections ever held, he proceeded to fire him because he didn’t like his answer.
The people of this country need to stop all this hate and judging of others and unite against other world powers who are trying to force their will on other countries. It’s time we all join together to eliminate all the injustices in our country and in the world.
Michael Edwards
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
