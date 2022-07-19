Assault weapons are the cause of mass shootings in America. Like every person living in this country in 2022, I don’t feel safe anywhere because of them.
I believe in responsible gun ownership. I also support background checks, mental health professionals and safe schools. I do not support teachers being told they need to have a gun to protect their classrooms.
It is the use of assault weapons that are used by our military that are killing us. Hunters do not need them to shoot game. Let’s stop dancing around these solutions and get rid of assault weapons in America.
Life is a gift that is deserved by all of us. We must cherish it and stop these mass shootings. This answer is in the power of all of us to demand that the right solution is done. If not, one of us will become a target of gun violence.
Moore County already had one mass shooting at a local nursing home. We must be proactive and demand that assault weapons are not to be used in America except by the military.
Barbara Serating
Southern Pines
