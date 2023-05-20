It is time that we join Burke County Schools and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and create a recall mechanism for school board members.
The education and well-being of our children are of utmost importance, and we need board members who act in their best interests. A recall mechanism would help remove board members who fail to fulfill their responsibilities, whether through neglect or poor decision-making.
Additionally, a recall mechanism would promote transparency and responsiveness in our school boards. Board members would be encouraged to listen to the community and address their concerns, knowing that they could be subject to recall if they fail to meet their responsibilities. This would help ensure that school boards work for the community rather than their own personal interests.
Finally, a recall mechanism would help restore public trust. In the past few years, there have been many instances of board members engaging in inappropriate behavior by making derogatory comments and publicly attacking residents, staff and fellow board members, violating ethical standards, posting false information on social media, violating Board of Education policies, blocking the public from commenting on public social media pages, and a recent violation of the state’s public meeting laws by engaging in a private text thread without providing proper notice and conducted in public, to name just a few.
These incidents have eroded public trust, and a recall mechanism would be an important step in restoring that trust and ensuring that our school boards are held to high standards of accountability and transparency.
I urge you to contact your legislator to demand that a mechanism to recall school board members in Moore County be put into place. We need to bring back transparency, accountability and responsiveness to our school board and help ensure that our children receive the high-quality education they deserve.
