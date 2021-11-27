The nation’s EMS system is facing a crippling workforce shortage, a long-term problem that has been building for more than a decade. It threatens to undermine our emergency 911 infrastructure and deserves urgent attention by the Congress.
The most sweeping survey of its kind — involving nearly 20,000 employees working at 258 EMS organizations — found that overall turnover among paramedics and EMTs ranges from 20 to 30 percent annually. With percentages that high, ambulance services face 100 percent turnover over a four-year period. Staffing shortages compromise our ability to respond to health care emergencies, especially in rural and underserved parts of the country.
The pandemic exacerbated this shortage and highlighted the need to better understand the drivers of workforce turnover.
Ambulance crews are suffering under the grind of surging demand, burnout, fear of getting sick and stress on their families. In addition, with COVID-19 halting clinical and in-person training for a long period of time, the pipeline for staff is stretched even more.
Many health care providers have extensive professional development resources, but that simply does not exist for EMS. COVID-19 has put additional pressures on the health care system and added another layer of complexity to the emergency response infrastructure.
EMS professionals are calling upon Congress to take immediate action, outlining a few possible solutions to stop the hemorrhaging of the nation’s medical lifeline and critical safety net.
Addressing the EMS workforce shortage is vital to every community across the nation. Without Congress taking immediate action, communities can run the risk of being void of emergency medical services.
Jeremy Smith
Cameron
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
