In Nick Lasala’s latest letter to the editor, he blames Democrats for every evil placed on America except for, maybe, hurricanes. Interestingly, his letter somehow avoids listing anything as an example.
Mr. Lasala blames Obama for making “disunity a national pastime.” Too bad he wasn’t awake when, in 2011, Sen. McConnell said, “If Americans thought D.C. politicians were working together, they would credit the president, and if they thought D.C. seemed as ugly and messy as always, they would blame the president.”
Democrats believe unity does not require unilateral surrender of the promises Mr. Biden made during the campaign. The third largest majority in the last nine elections agree with them.
Republicans define unity in an entirely different way. They think it means Democrats should not take actions that upset their voters.
How do you unite with the terrorists who attacked our nation’s Capitol? Do we need to unite with those that deny medical care to transgender children? Should we applaud efforts to restrict the right to vote for certain citizens?
You want examples of unity? The majority of Americans support: a wealth tax on the rich; universal background checks on buying a gun; paid maternity leave; government coverage for child care; boosting the minimum wage; decriminalizing marijuana; and state and local government policies to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The GOP has boycotted the NFL, NBA, MLB, Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head, Walmart, Netflix, Budweiser, Starbucks, Oreos, Target, Pepsi, Coke, Gillette, Nike, Macy’s, HBO, Nordstroms, CNN, Keurig, Doritos, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ben and Jerry’s, Twitter, Apple, Kellogg, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, United Airlines, Delta Airlines, REI, Hertz, Enterprise, Amazon, Marvel and ESPN for opinions they don’t like. That’s unity?
No one embraces victimhood like Republicans.
Bob Curtis
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
