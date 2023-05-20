When Freeman Dyson accepted the Templeton Award, he said, “I do not claim any ability to read God’s mind. I am sure of only one thing. When we look at the glory of stars and galaxies in the sky and the glory of forests and flowers in the living world around us, it is evident that God loves diversity.”

Too often, I see flag-waving Americans supporting the suppression of the rights of people unlike themselves. Please stop the bigotry against people simply because they are different.

Lisa Wells
Lisa Wells

Thank you Jeff, I totally agree. Though I love NC and we've decided to make it our forever home, one thing I miss about living in California is the diversity. When I worked for local government in the IT department, my boss was Iraqi and my coworkers were Japanese, Filipino, and Vietnamese. We differed in many ways but we were cohesive and successful, a true melting pot (or tossed salad).

Kent Misegades

“America was built on blending diverse peoples. “. Prove it. Too often this statement is made with no evidence to back it up. If this were true, then homogenous cultures like Japan and Finnland would be economic and societal backwaters. They are hardly that. The truth behind America’s remarkable success is that its founders shared a common code of morality based on Christian doctrine. Nearly all were Christians from north Europe. There was little diversity on this key aspect of our culture, Biblical morality, the source of American Exceptionalism. Straying from God-given morality is the root cause of all problems in our nation.

Sally Larson

Thank you Jeff!!!

