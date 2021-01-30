Steve Bouser’s opinion regarding the Electoral College is just as wrong today as it was when those who opposed it when it was implemented. The reasons for the Electoral College are the same today as it was when it was implemented.
Simply put, our government is organized as a representation of the people by having them elect representatives in two separate chambers. One is based on population, and the other is based on geography.
The Electoral College follows the same principle. Each state gets a number of electoral votes based on the number of representatives each state elects.
The U.S. is not a true democracy. Again, our Founding Fathers realized a nation can’t exist by mob rule. If we had a government with a true democracy, the large cities would control the entire nation. The rest of the country would have no input to governing our nation.
Do the people in Charlotte have the same needs and desires of those who live in rural counties? No. While some of their needs and desires match, many do not. If the Electoral College is eliminated, those of us who do not live in large populations will have little input to how our nation is run.
Harold Mendelson, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page:https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Keep the Electoral College but change it from a winner take all as it's implemented in 48 states to a representative district method as is used in 2 states with the winner of that states popular vote being awarded the 2 Senatorial votes from that state.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.