The framers of the Constitution had it right when they came up with the Electoral College. Back in 1787 they looked at and argued about several different ways to elect a president. It came down to two options: appointment by Electors chosen by the people or an immediate appointment by the people.
The framers chose an appointment by Electors. They saw problems with popular vote. One, people would support candidates from their own states, thereby giving an advantage to larger states. Secondly, they feared states or areas with higher concentration of voters could dominate elections.
The Electoral College decentralizes the system and reduces the opportunity for the federal government bureaucracy to exert power over the election process. All squabbles over voting disputes are contained within each state. One state can have a recount without triggering a national recount. With a popular vote, voter fraud charges in one area could bring about a suit for a national recount — a nightmare.
Swing states get a lot of attention in our presidential elections due to the Electoral College. With a popular vote, candidates might spend little time in these states and the “fly over states” as candidates could win elections by winning super majorities in areas like the West Coast and Northeast.
Do you want future presidents always determined by the population centers of California and the Northeast states? You can see the mess brought about by Democrats controlling California and New York, and I don’t want that nationwide.
J. B. Allen
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
