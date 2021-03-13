I was astounded when I read that our community college president was teaching students and advocating the termination of the Electoral College.
The Electoral College was created so that all voters in even the smallest of states would have input into the election of our president and vice president.
What if you were a voter living in North or South Dakota, Idaho or Wyoming or other small population states and knew you would have no impact on your decision to cast a ballot on the outcome of an election? The Electoral College may be cumbersome but it gives all citizens the right to be heard.
Bill Fitzgerald
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
