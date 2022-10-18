When a person decides to run for an elected office and brave the slings and arrows of his or her opponent, name recognition is vital. Unfortunately, many people opt not to dig in and get the facts about the issues and the candidates. When it comes time to fill in the circle on the ballot, they vote for the name, and most times the party, they recognize.
And that’s where signs come in. In order to get that name recognition, candidates have signs printed. They are not free. For 30 days, out of 365, they appear along the roads and byways. As soon as the election is over, they are picked up and taken away. Sometimes those signs disappear well before Election Day.
Taking those signs is illegal. Not only that, removing them is immoral and dishonest. If you have taken out a sign, shame on you. What would your mother think of you? So be fair to both sides, leave the signs alone. They’re here and soon they’ll be gone.
Alice Demastus
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
