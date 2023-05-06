A marvelous educational event happened right here in the Moore County school district. I had the pleasure of recently attending the Encore Kids! program by Maestro David Wolff and the Carolina Philharmonic at the Pinecrest High School auditorium.
It was an example of education at its finest. The audience was comprised of first and second grade students who were bused from their various elementary schools.
The energy, enthusiasm and joy from the students in the hall was palpable. They sang “Twilight,” a song composed for them by Maestro Wolff, with great gusto.
They responded with enthusiasm and were attentive and extremely appreciative when the orchestra performed the opening fanfare of Richard Strauss’ “Also Sprach Zarathustra” and Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf.”
How did this happen? First, the vision of Maestro Wolff to form a professional orchestra that requires a sizable amount of funding. Our community has supported the Philharmonic with their generous donations. Keep giving because it is working.
Second, the music teachers taught the students the song they sang and also the behavior expected at a musical performance.
Third, the classroom teachers help to encourage and direct their students.
To the orchestra, the donors who support the orchestra, the music teachers, the classroom teachers and the students, I say BRAVO! Education for all at its best.
Gordon Fung
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
